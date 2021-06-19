Unvaccinated Buffalo Bills Receiver Rants Over NFL’s New COVID Protocols
‘MY CHOICE’
Most celebrities use the Notes app to talk about something they’re ashamed they did. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley used it Friday to talk about something he’s not ashamed of not doing: getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Beasley took to Twitter Friday to proclaim he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite NFL guidelines for unvaccinated players requiring them to adhere to strict safety guidelines. “Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated! I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated,” he wrote. “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.” Beasley had condemned the new guidelines on Twitter, calling the NFL Players Association—which negotiated the deal with the league—a “joke” in tweets Thursday for allegedly robbing players of the choice. “I understand completely why the NFL is doing this,” he wrote in a Thursday tweet. “But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”
The NFL guidelines do not require players to be vaccinated.