Unvaxxed ‘General Hospital’ Star Bounced—After Posting Anti-Trans Meme

General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher has been bounced from the soap after balking at a COVID-19 vaccine and pissing off his castmates by posting an anti-trans meme on his Instagram, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rademacher, who played Jasper Jacks on the ABC daytime show since 1996, has publicly opposed vaccine mandates but denied he is transphobic. On Sunday he posted a meme showing side-by-side photos of Dr. Rachel Levine, a trans federal health official, and Winsome Sears, a Black Republican just elected lieutenant governor of Virginia. “The caption read, “Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist.”
General Hospital star Cassandra James, a trans woman, blasted Rademacher for his “public display of ignorance.” He responded by saying he could not be anti-trans because he had once bought his 3-year-old son a Disney princess dress and he because he thinks James is beautiful.