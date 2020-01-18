Upgrade Your Bedroom With Brooklyn Bedding’s 25% Off MLK Day Sale
One of the best times to invest in your mattress is the beginning of the year when major sales pop up. Start your 2020 off with updated bedroom accoutrements and save while Brooklyn Bedding is taking 25% off sitewide with the code MLK25.
Try a best-selling mattress, like the Bloom Hybrid, that pairs the versatility and durability of foam with the sturdiness of coils. If you have Goldilocks tendencies when it comes to the firmness of your bed, this is the mattress for you. You can choose from three levels of firmness to support you how you like. It comes with a 120-night trial, too.
Bloom Hybrid Mattress
The Luxury Cooling Pillow is a Scouted favorite. Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo writes “I’m sleeping through the night with a cool surface under my head, for one. And then I wake up feeling like my back and neck muscles actually got some well-earned relief.” Its cooling properties come from the pin core ventilation for increased airflow and a cool gel surface that can help draw heat away from your head and neck.
Luxury Cooling Pillow
Add another layer of comfort to your bedroom during this sale with the Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket. It comes in two sizes, 15lbs or 20lbs, so you can customize how much pressure you want. The standard is to try around 10% of your body weight to help ease stress and anxieties and even help you get better sleep. This one is wrapped in a two-sided duvet cover that’s machine-washable.
Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket
