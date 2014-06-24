Uruguay Player Bites Foe at World Cup

CHEAT SHEET
Does no one feed these guys? Video of an incident between Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez shows Suarez’s face slamming into Chiellini’s shoulder—and Chiellini coming away with an angry red bite mark. Adding insult to injury, Uruguay won the match over Italy with a score of 1-0. Suarez has a history of biting opponents: In April 2013 he bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and in November 2010, he bit PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal during a Dutch league game. Italy's coach said he's going to resign after the loss. Meanwhile, FIFA said it's investigating Suarez.