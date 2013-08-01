Uruguay Votes to Legalize Pot

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at BBC
Uruguay’s lower house approved a bill that would legalize the consumption, production, and sale of marijuana. The Senate is expected to pass the bill, and President Jose Mujica supports it, arguing that it would allow the country to focus on street crime and the trafficking of more serious drugs. Under the law, people would be allowed to grow six plants per household. Companies could grow marijuana as well but their harvest would be bought by the government, which would sell the drug through pharmacies.