    ECONOMY

    U.S. Adds 80,000 Jobs in October

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    The good news? Unemployment fell to 9 percent in October. The bad news? The 80,000 jobs that the U.S. economy added last month fell short of expectations. Economists had expected the economy to add 100,000 jobs. Private-sector payrolls actually added 104,000 jobs, which is right in line with expectations. September’s job report was also revised upward, jumping all the way to 158,000 jobs from an initial report of 103,000. Markets reacted positively to the news.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal