U.S. Air-Drops Arms to Kurds in Kobani

United States military aircraft air-dropped weapons, ammunition, and medical supplies for Kurdish forces fighting ISIS jihadists near the besieged town of Kobani, located in Syria near the Turkish border. U.S. Central Command said that in multiple air drops, Air Force C-130 planes delivered arms and supplies that were provided by Kurdish authorities in Iraq and that are “intended to enable continued resistance” against ISIS and its attempts to “overtake Kobani.” The Centcom statement said 135 U.S. airstrikes near Kobani in recent days, combined with resistance on the ground, has slowed ISIS’s advance into the town and killed hundreds of the extremist group’s fighters. ISIS has been laying siege to Kobani for weeks, in a bold bid to incorporate the town into an Islamic caliphate it wants to establish across parts of Iraq and Syria.
