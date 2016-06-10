U.S. Airlines Approved for Cuba Routes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Department of Transportation
Six domestic airlines were approved Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin scheduled service to nine Cuban cities, for a total of 90 daily roundtrip flights. The six carriers—American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Silver Airways, Southwest Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines—will begin flying to various Cuban cities later this year. Flights will depart from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Philadelphia. The Department of Transportation will announce this summer which 20 daily roundtrip flights to Havana are approved out of the 60 requested by U.S. carriers.