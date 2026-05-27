Trumpland

U.S. Allies Laugh at Trump’s Wild Idea to Fix His Disaster

LAUGHING STOCK

The president’s latest brainwave was met with group chat mockery.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 23, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is endangering his already rocky designs for peace by issuing a demand that allies are scoffing at, according to a damning report.

Over the weekend, peace looked to be on the horizon—if you listened to the mood music from the Trump administration. “Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely!” Trump insisted on Monday morning, hours before reports emerged that the ceasefire was shattered by American strikes on Iranian targets.

In the same Truth Social post, Trump made a demand that, coupled with news of the strikes, makes imminent peace look so unlikely that allies have “laughed” off the president’s demands.

TEHRAN, IRAN â" MARCH 5: A view shows heavy damage at the âShahid Boroujerdi Residential Complex,â where families of Iranian soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq War live, after it was hit by US-Israel strikes in Tehran, Iran on March 5, 2026. The capital has been subjected to intense bombardment since February 28, with destruction across several parts of the city. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)
U.S. bombing has continued in Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

He urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan to sign the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements designed to normalize relations between Jewish and Arab states. “I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords,” he said, adding that he’d like Iran to sign eventually.

In response, he was mocked. Politico reported that one former U.S. official sent mock notes to Arab colleagues congratulating them on “joining” the Abraham Accords. They received laughing-emoji responses to the message that derided Trump’s overly simplistic view of nuanced relationships in a volatile region.

Another American official said that Arab officials they have worked with view Trump’s bright idea as a “poison pill,” adding that “it creates new conditions for peace that neither Iran nor the states in question will accept.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(L), US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan(R)smile as they participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates arrived September 15, 2020 at the White House to sign historic accords normalizing ties between the Jewish and Arab states. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump, pictured with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, signs the Abraham Accords. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Another former official said that their contacts reacted with “disbelief and frustration.”

A diplomat from the Gulf said it is merely a tactic to quell an anxious GOP base that fears Trump will concede too much in talks with Iran. “It is a smart tactic to calm down the angry base. He will keep bringing it up again and again. But it will not be part of the deal,” they said.

The White House stated that it’s an earnest offer, informed by Trump’s first-term success with the accords. “The Abraham Accords have provided massive economic benefits to all countries involved and enabled historic cooperation, so this would be a natural complement to a peace deal between the United States and Iran,” spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has already ruled out his country’s inclusion. Pakistan is sympathetic to Palestine, which it sees as a victim of Israel. “In my personal view, I don’t think we’ll be part of any accords like this,” said Asif. “It would clash with our fundamental views. And I think no initiative like this has been taken from our side, nor has anyone approached us.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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