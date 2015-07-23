U.S. Allowed to Bomb ISIS from Turkey

CHEAT SHEET
On Thursday, Obama administration officials announced that Turkey will allow American warplanes to facilitate airstrikes against the Islamic State from a local air base near the Syrian border, where the Islamic State is firmly grounded. After months of negotiations between the two countries, they “have decided to further deepen our cooperation in the fight against ISIL,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the State Department said. Turkey has long been seen as reluctant to take on ISIS within Syria's border. The news comes after ISIS gunmen shot and killed a Turkish soldier and wounding five others at a Turkish outpost. One senior official called the negotiation a “game changer,” according to The New York Times.