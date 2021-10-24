U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Among Those Declared ‘Persona Non Grata’

CHEAT SHEET
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and nine other ambassadors leave the country “if they don’t understand Turkey” declaring them “persona non grata” over a jailed critic of the president. The ambassadors, which include those to the U.S, Germany and France, had called for the release of Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala. “I gave the necessary instructions to our minister of foreign affairs,” Erdogan said Saturday. “I told him what to do. I said that you will deal with these 10 ambassadors being declared persona non grata as soon as possible.”