U.S. Approves Florida-Cuba Ferry Service

The U.S. has approved licenses for at least four ferry companies to begin service between Florida and Cuba on Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale’s Havana Ferry Partners, Baja Ferries in Miami, United Caribbean Lines Florida of Greater Orlando, and Airline Brokers Co. in Miami and Fort Lauderdale said they received notice from the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments. A Treasury spokeswoman declined comment on how many companies received approval, but confirmed the notices. The ferries will be available only to authorized U.S. travelers to Cuba, which may include people visiting family or for religious and educational activities. Americans are still not allowed to travel to Cuba for general tourism under the U.S. embargo, which can only be lifted by Congress.
