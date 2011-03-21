U.S. Army Apologizes for 'Repugnant' Photos

The U.S. Army apologized Monday for photos published in Germany’s Der Spiegel that showed American soldiers posing over the corpse of a civilian. In a statement, the Army called the photos “repugnant to us as human beings and contrary to the standards and values of the United States.” The photos show Army Specialist Jeremy Morlock, 23, of Wasilla, Alaska, smiling as he holds up the head of a bloodied corpse nearby; Private First Class Andrew Holmes, 20, is featured in another photo in a similar position. Lawyers for both men have confirmed that their clients are in the photos. Morlock and Holmes are among the five Stryker Brigade soldiers facing court-martial on charges of premeditated murder in the deaths of three Afghan villagers whose killings were allegedly staged to look like legitimate combat causalities. According to his lawyers, Morlock has agreed to plead guilty and testify against his co-defendants.
