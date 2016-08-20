U.S. Army Vet And 3 Kids Beaten to Death

Police in Greenville, North Carolina, say a 32-year-old decorated Army veteran and her three children were beaten to death with a hammer by the woman’s boyfriend. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Dibon Toone, who fled to Richmond, Virgina, after allegedly murdering the family last week. On Friday, police said autopsies revealed that all four victims had died of “traumatic head injury,” and they believe Toone used a hammer. Toone is now due to be extradited back to Greenville to face charges. Garlette Howard has been identified as the victim. She and her three children were found dead last Tuesday in their Greenville home after Toone’s family members alerted police about his bizarre behavior. The names of the children have not been released, but they were 6, 7, and 11 years old. The two younger children were Toone’s daughters. Police said Toone and Howard had a history of domestic violence, and Toone had reportedly attempted suicide in July.
