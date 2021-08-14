U.S. Asks Taliban to Let Americans Leave Before Capturing Kabul
WE’LL GO OUT THE BACK
The U.S. has asked the Taliban to allow for a complete embassy evacuation before it captures the Afghan capital of Kabul, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
The Islamist group has already taken control of a majority of Afghanistan’s provinces as it approaches the capital, with state forces bracing for the Taliban’s arrival. According to the Post, the U.S. has told the Taliban in Qatar meetings to allow the 3,000 U.S. troops sent to evacuate the embassy to work in peace. Should it avoid conflict with the troops, the Taliban would gain better acceptance from Afghans and the international community once it reaches Kabul, officials suggested.
The U.S. has been actively working to evacuate its Kabul embassy before the Taliban enter the capital, with a CBS News report indicating most staff would be gone by late Sunday. Part of the evacuation work includes destroying any sensitive information that could be used by the militants, including hard drives and paper documents. Some of the representatives that will remain include U.S. Ambassador Ross Wilson, security operatives, and engineers.