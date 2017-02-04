U.S.-Backed Syrian Fighters Advance on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they are launching a new operation aimed at advancing on Raqqa, the self-declared capital of ISIS. In a statement issued Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said its operation was receiving “increased support from the international coalition forces through guaranteeing air cover for our forces’ advances, or via the help provided by their special teams to our forces on the battle ground.” With the held of the U.S.-led coalition against the terror group, the fighters will attempt to completely encircle the northern city.