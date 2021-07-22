Beach Volleyball Star Taylor Crabb Tests Positive for COVID at Olympics in Tokyo
SPIKED
A suspension by USA Volleyball couldn’t keep Taylor Crabb out of the Olympics, but COVID will. The beach volleyball star has been identified as the team member who tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan days ahead of competition—the fifth American athlete to be benched because of infection. NBC Los Angeles reports that it’s not clear if Crabb is vaccinated, but his brother said he is “fine and healthy and should be allowed to play, in my personal opinion.” Crabb would not even be in Japan if not for an arbitrator who reduced a suspension that was issued after he violated a previous suspension for alleged misconduct with an underage girl. The Orange County Register reports that after the initial suspension, Crabb was barred from girls’ junior camps but flouted the ban.