U.S. Beefs Up Hormuz Security

The U.S. military is taking seriously Iran's threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping lane through which much of the world's oil resources travel. Pentagon officials notified Congress that they plan to deploy new mine-detection and surveillance equipment in the Persian Gulf. Plans also call for the U.S. Central Command to boost its cruise-missile presence and to modify weapons systems to counteract Iran's fast-attack boats. War planners are taking steps to patch any gaps in defense capabilities in case Iran attempts to shut down the strait.