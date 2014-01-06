U.S. Boosts Military Sales to Iraq

Read it at Yahoo! News
Hey, old friend. The White House announced on Monday it will speed up sales and deliveries of missiles and drones to Iraq as the country battles a recent surge in al Qaeda activity that led to Friday's capture of the western city of Fallujah. The last American troops left the country in 2011, and the U.S. says they aren't going back. But Washington will provide Baghdad with equipment to defend against al Qaeda. According to United Nations estimates, at least 8,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks in 2013.