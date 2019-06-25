U.S. Carried Out Cyberattack on Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian Proxy Militia: CNN

Days after Iran shot down a U.S. drone, the U.S. reportedly conducted a major cyberattack on an Iranian proxy group with forces in Iraq, Syria, and Iran. According to two U.S. officials, the attack was intended to disrupt Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-sponsored Shia militia group, and hack its networked communication. It is not immediately clear if the attack was successful. Kata’ib Hezbollah was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2009 and it has claimed responsibility on numerous attacks against U.S. forces. The Defense Department declined to comment. Last week, the U.S. also launched a cyberattack against Iranian software systems that were being used to track commercial tankers in the Persian Gulf.