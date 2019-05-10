U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Deal

Trade talks between the U.S. and China ended with no deal on Friday, hours after the U.S. raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, The New York Times reports. In addition to the tariffs that went into effect on Friday morning, President Trump said his administration is prepared to impose tariffs on another $325 billion worth of imports. “Tariffs will make our Country MUCH STRONGER, not weaker. Just sit back and watch!” Trump tweeted Friday, adding that the Chinese should not “renegotiate deals with the U.S. at the last minute.” Later Friday, Trump wrote on Twitter that the discussions between the two countries were “candid and constructive,” saying future talks would “continue.” “In the meantime, the United States has imposed Tariffs on China, which may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!” the president wrote.

Negotiators for the two countries held talks into late Thursday, but that was not enough to halt the U.S. doubling its tariffs. China’s commerce ministry said it “deeply regrets” the decision by the U.S., and vowed to “take necessary countermeasures.” Just last week, Trump was claiming that an “epic” trade deal was in the works—but talks reportedly broke down over the weekend.