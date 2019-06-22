U.S. Cities Brace for Mass Deportations to Start Sunday

President Donald Trump tweeted a stern warning ahead of mass deportations of 2,000 people to be carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday. “The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” he tweeted early Saturday morning. “This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.” NBC reports that the I.C.E. officials will seek out families who are on deportation lists but have so far not said where the raids will take place. City leaders in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, which have large numbers of migrant families, issued statements protesting the plans.