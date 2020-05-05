U.S. Citizen Kids of Undocumented Immigrants Sue Trump Admin for COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
Children who are U.S. citizens and have parents who are undocumented immigrants sued the Trump administration on Tuesday for denying them coronavirus relief funds from the government stimulus package. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, families are allocated $500 for each child under 17. Families are eligible to receive the money if tax-paying individuals have a “valid identification number,” defined as a Social Security Number. Undocumented immigrants are still able to pay state and federal taxes if they have an individual taxpayer identification number, BuzzFeed News reports. Denying their children funds “frustrates the Act’s efforts to jumpstart the economy, and punishes citizen children for their parents’ status,” the children’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit, “punishment that is particularly nonsensical given that undocumented immigrants, collectively, pay billions of dollars each year in taxes.”