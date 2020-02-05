U.S. Citizen Dies After Being Arrested by Border Patrol for Alleged ‘Smuggling Incident’

Read it at BuzzFeed News
A U.S. citizen who was arrested by Border Patrol agents died in government custody Tuesday, according to BuzzFeed News. A Customs and Border Protection statement, issued to congressional officials on Wednesday, said the unidentified man was arrested as a “suspect in an alien smuggling incident” in Texas on Tuesday afternoon. About two-and-a-half hours after his arrest, the man started “exhibiting signs of distress.” CBP said agents attempted to help the man and emergency services were called as “his health deteriorated.” He was taken to a local hospital and died about three hours after emergency services arrived. The agency has not spoken publicly on the matter.