CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    U.S. Citizen Dies After Being Arrested by Border Patrol for Alleged ‘Smuggling Incident’

    TRAGIC

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Loren Elliott/Reuters

    A U.S. citizen who was arrested by Border Patrol agents died in government custody Tuesday, according to BuzzFeed News. A Customs and Border Protection statement, issued to congressional officials on Wednesday, said the unidentified man was arrested as a “suspect in an alien smuggling incident” in Texas on Tuesday afternoon. About two-and-a-half hours after his arrest, the man started “exhibiting signs of distress.” CBP said agents attempted to help the man and emergency services were called as “his health deteriorated.” He was taken to a local hospital and died about three hours after emergency services arrived. The agency has not spoken publicly on the matter.

    Read it at BuzzFeed News