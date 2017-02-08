U.S. Citizen Voted President of Somalia

CHEAT SHEET
A dual Somali-U.S. citizen was voted president of Somalia on Wednesday, as the long-chaotic country held a historic vote. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who has also served as prime minister, was declared the new leader and then immediately took the oath of office after two rounds of voting. The incumbent president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, conceded his defeat and said Wednesday: "History was made, we have taken this path to democracy, and now I want to congratulate Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo." Farmajo said, "This victory represents the interest of the Somali people. This victory belongs to Somali people, and this is the beginning of the era of the unity, the democracy of Somalia and the beginning of the fight against corruption."