U.S. Citizens Among 72 Killed in Nepal Plane Crash
Several Americans were aboard the plane that crashed in Nepal over the weekend, killing all 72 passengers. The U.S. State Department confirmed Wednesday that four U.S. residents were among the victims. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic Yeti Airlines crash over the weekend, which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents,” spokesman Ned Price told reporters. No further details were immediately available on the U.S. residents’ identities. Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed just moments before landing in a fiery explosion live-streamed by one of the passengers. An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash, which claimed the lives of several Nepali nationals, Indian nationals, and citizens from Russia, South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Ireland, and France.