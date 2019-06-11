U.S. Women’s Team Breaks World Cup Records With 13-0 Win Over Thailand

The U.S. women’s national soccer team won the largest margin of victory in World Cup history—for both genders—in their Tuesday 13-0 match against Thailand, according to Fox Sports. The team also nabbed the “biggest victory” in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, and reportedly beat the record for most goals scored by one team during a women’s World Cup match. Player Alex Morgan scored five goals for the U.S., and Carli Lloyd shot the final goal. The team, thought to be the best in the world, sued the U.S. Soccer Federation earlier this year, reportedly claiming “purposeful gender discrimination” and fighting for equal pay to their male counterparts.