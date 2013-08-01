U.S. Closes Embassies Across Middle East

CHEAT SHEET
A possible al Qaeda-related threat to diplomatic posts around the world caused the United States to close embassies and consulates in Middle Eastern and Asian countries Sunday. It’s unclear which embassies exactly have been closed, but U.S. officials told NBC News that it would involve some or most of the countries in the State Department’s Near East and South and Central Asia regions of operations. The U.S. has been “apprised of information, that out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees and others who may be visiting our installations, that indicates we should institute these precautionary steps,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said.