Patagonia Promises to Bail Out Any Employees Arrested in Abortion Protests
CONTINGENCY PLAN
Patagonia has vowed to cover bail for any employees arrested while peacefully protesting for “reproductive justice.” Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, dozens of employers promised to fund or reimburse travel associated with employees leaving their home state to get an abortion. Patagonia took it a step further, granting all employees “training and bail” if they take part in demonstrations. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering each employee up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement if they travel to another state for an abortion, and other companies are offering the same at varying price tags. “We recognize people feel passionately about this topic — and that there are teammates who will not agree with this decision,” Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart wrote in a statement. Some companies made this decision as early as September after Texas imposed strict abortion laws.