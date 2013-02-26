U.S. Considers Direct Syria Aid

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
The Obama administration is making a big move toward proving Syrian rebels with a helping hand as fighting rages with no end in sight. A proposed policy would send humanitarian assistance to Syria's opposition coalition and equipment (but no weapons) to the rebels--the first direct aid offered since civil war broke out two years ago. Secretary of State John Kerry will be discussing the proposal with allies in the Middle East and Europe this week in order to coordinate efforts. On Tuesday, Kerry told students in Germany that America hopes for a "peaceful resolution." but without cooperation from Syrian leaders, "then you need to at least provide some kind of support."