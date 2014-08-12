U.S. Considers Iraqi Rescue Mission

CHEAT SHEET
Tens of thousands of Yazidi refugees are still trapped on a mountain in northern Iraq, desperate for food, water, and medical treatment. As time ticks, the U.S. is now considering an international rescue mission to save them, possibly putting American troops into direct contact with ISIS militants for the first time, according to officials. The plan will need approval from President Obama. On Tuesday, a Pentagon official announced 130 military advisors will be dispatched to the area to evaluate humanitarian options. Meanwhile, Britain plans to send transport helicopters to the region and the EU cleared member nations to send arms to Kurdish fighters.