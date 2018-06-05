U.S. Couple Found Murdered in Mexico Expatriate Enclave

Two American retirees and their dog were found shot and killed in the quiet Mexican seaside community of Bahía de los Ángeles, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Jo Anne Butler, 69, and Ray Ball, 72, belonged to a small community of Americans who lived part-time in the idyllic Mexican bay. Authorities say they believe the murders occurred Saturday after thieves tried to steal the couple’s 22-foot boat, and Ball left his home to confront them. “It was an attempted robbery, and an individual went to defend his property, and that’s when they shot him,” said Octavio López, the top local government official, in a telephone interview with the Tribune. “This is the first time we’ve had something like this happen.” Investigators found 18 gunshot wounds on Ball’s body, and two in Butler’s leg. “This was so out of character for our community,” said a friend and neighbor. “These guys didn’t hesitate to kill. They basically murdered both of them.”