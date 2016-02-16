U.S., Cuba Sign Deal on Airline Service

CHEAT SHEET
The United States and Cuba signed an aviation accord on Tuesday that will effectively allow for scheduled commercial flights between the two countries for the first time in more than 50 years. The deal will allot up to 20 daily flights to Havana and another ten to other Cuban locations. According to U.S. law, however, Americans are still not allowed to go to Cuba for tourism but can venture to the small island nation for artistic, athletic, or educational purposes.