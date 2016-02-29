U.S. Delta Force to Begin Striking ISIS

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. Army's elite Delta Force has reportedly begun its mission to target, capture, or kill top ISIS militants in Iraq, CNN reported Monday. An administration official told the cable news channel that the secretive military unit has been preparing in the region by setting up safe houses, establishing informants, and working with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders. U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter declined to confirm whether the expedition has begun, but told reporters Monday that the Delta Force will raid and capture ISIS militants with the intention of causing the Islamic extremists "to fear that anywhere, anytime, it may be struck."