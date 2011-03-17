U.S. Drones Kill 40 in Pakistan, Locals Say

CHEAT SHEET
At least 40 people have died in a U.S. drone strike in the Pakistani region of North Waziristan, local officials say—the deadliest attack since 2006, according to the BBC. Most of the victims are thought to be civilians, though earlier reports said many Qaeda and Taliban militants, who dominate the region, were among the dead. The latest attacks come only four days after another suspected U.S. strike that killed five in Pakistan's tribal region. They will likely fuel anti-U.S. sentiments in Pakistan, in light of the country's release of a CIA contractor who gave a large sum of "blood money" to the families of two men he murdered.