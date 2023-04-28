Banking Regulator Poised to Take Over First Republic: Report

Read it at Reuters
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)—an independent agency created by Congress—is set to take over First Republic Bank following the institution’s dramatic stock crash in March, according to a Reuters report. The FDIC is swooping in after it became clear a private sector rescue would not be possible, an anonymous source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Meanwhile, earlier this week First Republic admitted to losing a shocking $102 billion in customer deposits, causing stocks to plummet 27 percent the following morning.