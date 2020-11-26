CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Fertility Clinic Admits Hackers Stole Info From Patients
U.S. Fertility, one of the country’s largest IT networks for clinics and physicians, announced a data breach that gave hackers access to patients’ personal information including addresses and Social Security numbers. The malware attack comes just four months after the company launched in a partnership between a fertility practice and private equity investment firm. USF said that in September, it “determined that data on a number of servers and workstations connected to our domain had been encrypted by ransomware,” or a malicious software that blocks access to computer networks or data until ransom is paid. The hackers “acquired a limited number of files,” and may have included medical records, the company added.