U.S.: FIFA Officials Got $150M in Bribes

Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Wednesday at a press conference announcing criminal charges against 14 FIFA officials that they had taken a total of $150 million in bribes and kickbacks for the past 24 years. "They did this over and over, year after year, tournament after tournament," Lynch said. Nine officials were arrested at a swank Zurich hotel late last night and the U.S. is seeking to extradite them so they may stand trial. Lynch said several officials have already pleaded guilty. FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who is seeking reelection for a fifth term on Friday, was not charged. FIFA said it still plans to hold Blatter's election on Friday and that soccer body will not re-vote on World Cup games awarded to Russia and Qatar for 2018 and 2022, respectively.
