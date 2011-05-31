U.S. Files New 9/11 Charges

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Not only will alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed face a military tribunal rather than a civilian court, he’ll face new charges, too. KSM, as he’s known, and four alleged co-conspirators will be charged with conspiracy and mass murder, sources say. If convicted, they could face the death penalty. It won’t be the first time the men face the accusations, though: The first time, the charges were dropped when the Obama administration tried to move their trials to civilian court in New York. After buckling under political pressure, the administration decided to hold the trial in a military tribunal at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, where they’re being held.