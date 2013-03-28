U.S. Flies Stealth Bombers in S. Korea

CHEAT SHEET
Underscoring the Obama administration’s vow to defend South Korea from its dangerous neighbor, North Korea, the U.S. military announced it had run two nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bombers over the country as a “practice bombing sortie” Thursday. The bombs were allegedly used to demonstrate the U.S.’s ability to both protect the Asia-Pacific region and “conduct long range precision strikes quickly and at will.” The incident marks the first time the U.S. military has admitted to launching a B-2 mission over the Korean peninsula.