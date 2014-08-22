U.S.: Foley Killing a ‘Terrorist Attack’

CHEAT SHEET
Just in case this wasn’t already clear, the U.S. considers ISIS’s murder of James Foley a terrorist attack, deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said at a press briefing on Friday. Foley’s beheading “absolutely…represents a terrorist attack against our country and against our citizens,” Rhodes said. He later added, “We’re actively considering what’s going to be necessary to deal with that threat and we’re not going to be restricted by borders.” As for a possible attack on U.S. soil, Rhodes says while the White House has “not seen them focus on [the] kind of planning” it would take to pull off something like the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, ISIS could choose to develop those capabilities.