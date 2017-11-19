U.S. General Would Resist ‘Illegal’ Nuke Launch From Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, said on Saturday that he would resist an “illegal” order from President Trump to launch a nuclear attack. “I provide advice to the president, he will tell me what to do. And if it's illegal, guess what's going to happen? I'm going to say, ‘Mr. President, that's illegal,’” Hyten, who oversees the nuclear aresenal, said at the Halifax International Security Forum. “And guess what he’s going to do? He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’ And we’ll come up with options, with a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that’s the way it works. It’s not that complicated.” Hyten added that he would go to jail if he carried out an “unlawful order.”