U.S. Hands Over Bagram Prison

American forces on Monday handed over to Afghanistan control of Bagram Prison, the last facility that was under the U.S.’s oversight. Control over the facility, which was once located on an American Air Force base and has been called “Afghanistan’s Guantánamo,” has caused tension between the two countries as the U.S. prepares to fully withdraw forces from Afghanistan by 2014. The transfer had been delayed after the U.S. insisted certain inmates were too dangerous to be released. The jail has been renamed the Afghan National Detention Facility at Parwan, and an official transfer ceremony took place Monday.