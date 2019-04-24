U.S. Has Most Measles Cases Since Disease Was Eliminated in 2000

There have been more measles cases in the first four months of 2019 than in any year since 2000, when the disease was declared eradicated, The Washington Post reports Wednesday. Twenty-two states have reported a total of 673 measles cases as of Wednesday, outpacing the 667 cases reported in the entirety of 2014. The uptick in measles cases has been driven by a rise in anti-vaccine sentiment, especially among orthodox communities in New York. And it doesn’t look like it will stop any time soon: Just two days ago, Los Angeles declared its own outbreak, and five people have already fallen ill with the highly contagious disease.