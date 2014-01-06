U.S. Health Spending Shrinks

CHEAT SHEET
Are you getting healthier or is it just the recession? According to new data released Monday, the portion of the economy devoted to health spending is shrinking. In 2012, health spending grew by just 3.7 percent, slower than the rest of the economy, making its share of the total GDP fall from 17.3 percent to 17.2 percent. Federal officials say that this slowdown is typical of a post-recession period because health spending grows at a slower rate. The controversial Affordable Care Act, had a "minimal" impact on spending, they say.