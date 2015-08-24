U.S. Heroes Get France’s Highest Honor

CHEAT SHEET
The three childhood friends who tackled and disarmed a suspected radical Islamist gunman on a French train were awarded the country’s highest honor by President François Hollande on Monday. Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos, and Anthony Sadler received the award at the Elysee Palace, alongside Briton Chris Norman. “In the name of France, I would like to thank you,” Hollande said. “The whole world admires your bravery. It should be an example to all of us and inspire us. You put your lives at risk in order to defend freedom.” Two others are expected to receive the medal at a later date.