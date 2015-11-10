U.S. High-School Dropout Rate Declines

CHEAT SHEET
A study released Tuesday found the U.S. high-school dropout rate is on the decline, falling to about 750,000 in 2012 from 1 million in 2009. According to the study, published by coalition of education groups, the number of schools in which fewer than 60 percent of freshman graduate in four years has also dropped during the same period. The new data complements the rise of the nation’s high-school graduate rate. The Class of 2013 touted 81 percent graduating on time, which was considered the highest on record since states began consistently tracking graduation rates in 2010. However, it’s unclear how many students graduated with skills needed for the workplace or for college as requirements vary across states.