U.S. Hikers' Release Hits New Snag

The judge who has to sign the bail papers so that two American hikers jailed as spies in Iran can be freed can't do it because he has something very important to do: go on a vacation. The lawyers for Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal said the judge won't be back until Tuesday to complete the paperwork on the $1 million bail deal even though a second magistrate already signed the papers. The two hikers have already been in prison for more than two years.