CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    WAITING

    U.S. Hikers' Release Hits New Snag

    Anonymous

    The judge who has to sign the bail papers so that two American hikers jailed as spies in Iran can be freed can't do it because he has something very important to do: go on a vacation. The lawyers for Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal said the judge won't be back until Tuesday to complete the paperwork on the $1 million bail deal even though a second magistrate already signed the papers. The two hikers have already been in prison for more than two years.

    Read it at USA Today