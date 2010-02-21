CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Hockey Team Beats Canada

    UPSETS

    Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press / AP Photo

    The U.S. slid past Canada on the ice today, with Brian Rafalski scoring two goals in a huge upset against the top-seeded team. The pro-Canadian crowd occasionally booed the U.S. team, who won 5-3 and will now be heading to the quarterfinals. With a win for Sweden on Sunday, the U.S. is now the No. 1 seed. The defeat to the U.S. is a huge morale-buster for Canada, who is lagging in the medal count and was counting on its all-star hockey team for a boost. Canada will play another game to qualify for the elimination rounds.

