U.S. Hockey Team Calls for Trump to Attend Canada Match

Paul Simon, 83, Comes Out of Retirement for New Tour
NO MORE SOUND OF SILENCE
Legendary singer Paul Simon has announced he is returning to live tours. The 83-year-old Simon and Garfunkel star had a farewell tour in 2018, but right after a Saturday Night Live duet with “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter, the veteran musician appears to have developed a taste for it again. The “Quiet Celebration Tour,” however, will take place in more “intimate” venues. The tour, which begins on April 4 in New Orleans, will focus on his most recent “Seven Psalms” album, but Simon will dip into his huge back catalogue, too. The tour will culminate with a Seattle show in August, with tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 21. The tour will take in 20 cities and will boast some 50 shows. Simon opened the SNL 50th anniversary special Sunday night, partnering with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter for a duet of “Homeward Bound.” Simon recently said he has found ways to deal with his hearing loss.
